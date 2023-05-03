Wood River Valley residents are preparing for flood season

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Residents in a Wood River Valley neighborhood are preparing for what could be a significant flood year, thanks to rising temperatures quickly melting an above-average snowpack for the area.

In the Della View neighborhood in Hailey, the Big Wood River is making her voice heard, and her emotions are being fueled by a heavy, late-season snowpack that lasted longer than usual.

“It just wouldn’t stop. It was snowing two weeks ago,” said Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge with a chuckle.

The fire chief added that the snow usually turns to rain by mid-March, and the spring melt starts slowly.

“I have lived here 26 years, and I have never seen snow here on the ground in the valley past May 1, and we still have quite a bit,” Baledge said.

As of Tuesday, the flood waters have already reached the houses next to the river in the Della View neighborhood at Cedar Bend, which is not unusual and is an annual occurrence, said Baledge. But the question and concern some residents have are if the flood waters will go over the roadway and reach houses deeper in the neighborhood like they did in 2017.

“oh, it could be any day, could be any hour. We just don’t know,” resident Ben Barbre said.

Barbre said he already has sandbags lined up outside his house, and flooding can stress a homeowner financially, physically, and emotionally.

“It really works on everyone’s well-being down here. Especially our older neighbors who are down here, and people who have not experienced the flood, and people who just moved in,” Barbre said.

Fire chief Baledge said the Big Wood River was running a little over five feet as of Wednesday, a minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. He said at this time. He doesn’t anticipate flooding as bad as in 2017 when some areas were flooded roughly five feet deep.

“The moisture content in the snow is less than in 2017. The National Weather Service ran several predictive models, and none of them come close to the amount of 2017. Most of them stay in that minor to moderate flood,” Baledge said.

However, the City of Hailey has set up two sandbag stations around Della View at the corner of War Eagle and Silver Star Drive and Cedar and Silver Star Drive. A third station has also been set up, and a local church donated 10,000 ready-to-be-filled sandbags for use by Hailey residents related to the coming flood season.

Wood River Valley residents are preparing for flood season (City of Hailey)

Mark Green, owner of L.L Green’s Hardware in Haley, said the best thing residents can do is prepare early and get their sand and water pumps before it’s too late.

“Waiting is probably your worst enemy. If you wait too long, we are out of it. Your best bet is to get what you need, which is tough because many people are new to the area and have not gone through a cycle of flooding yet,” Green said.

The City of Hailey is holding a flooding work shop at the City Hall on May 3 at 5:30 pm. The workshop aims to inform citizens and property owners what the city will and will not do during this year’s flood season. Like previous years, the City of Hailey’s priorities during an emergency such as flood, avalanche, fire, or earthquake are in three main areas:

Life safety – protecting responders and residents.

Incident information – providing information to affected people.

Property conservation – protecting city infrastructure and property.

