Behind the Business: The Damn Fine Food Truck

By Joey Martin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Most of the food trucks you see scattered around the communities of southern Idaho are hardworking entrepreneurs, looking to make a name for themselves in the very competitive food truck industry.

But for one Twin Falls Bistro and Bar, they knew they had what it took to take their most popular restaurant foods and offer them up in a unique way.

“Two finger steaks and a strawberry spinach… with strawberries.”

They call themselves, the Damn Fine Food Truck.

“We stick primarily with catering. So well do weddings and bigger events,” said Jake Pierce.

Jake Pierce is the co-owner of Anchor Bistro and Bar and the Damn Fine Food Truck.

He says adding the food truck operation to their business model puts them into a different category in this growing, and very competitive market.

That category is food truck catering.

“I think generally people think of food trucks as a park-and-serve – like you’ll see with the few that are at Albertsons or the old Red Lion. I think it puts us in a different category to do the catering and bigger events,” said Pierce.

You might think having too many food truck operations working out of a relatively small area would be a problem.

But for food trucks, competition breeds customers. And if you park it… they will come.

“Competition drives some innovation. So, for us, having a park-and-serve show up a couple buildings down is a good indicator that this is pretty popular,” said Pierce.

If you’d like to reserve the Damn Fine Food Truck for your next event, fundraiser, wedding or whatever.

The Anchor has the catering side under control. But they’ll need a little info from you to get started.

“The date and time, the location, the number of people they’ll have and a budget idea. And then any other details… like if you want specific food and then if you’re looking for more of a park-and-serve or a catering,” said Pierce.

You can contact the Anchors’ Damn Fine Food Truck by sending them an email at info@anchorbistro.com or give them a call at 208-800-5724.

