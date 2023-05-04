Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge track and field athlete Janika Barker will compete collegiately inside the Gem State.

Barker signed with the College of Idaho on Tuesday afternoon. She plans on competing in the shot put, discus, javelin throw, and hammer throw with the Yotes.

Over at Kimberly High School Tuesday, Bulldog softball player Taylor Bishop made it official with Lassen Community College in Susanville, California.

Bishop is the fourth Kimberly senior to sign on to play college softball. Bishop, an infielder, and pitcher, is hitting .345 this season.

