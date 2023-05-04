Caught on camera: Good Samaritan saves baby in runaway stroller

Gusty, high desert winds blew a stroller with a baby boy inside toward a busy road outside a car wash. (KCAL, KCBS, A1 HAND CAR WASH, RON NESSMAN, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:41 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HESPERIA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Thanks to the actions of a good Samaritan, a baby boy from California is safe after winds blew his stroller toward a busy road.

Gusty, high desert winds blew a stroller with a baby boy inside toward the road Monday afternoon outside of a car wash in Hesperia, California. Cars were passing at 40 miles per hour, as the baby’s great-aunt, who is in her 60s, tried to catch the stroller.

The great-aunt instead fell to the asphalt and struggled to get back on her feet, only able to watch the nightmare playing out before her eyes.

Luckily, Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench outside of the car wash and witnessed the incident.

“She sees the child going into the street, and that’s all she sees. She can’t do nothing,” Nessman said.

He jumped up and hurried to intercept the stroller, saving the baby boy before the winds pushed him into the path of a speeding car in a moment caught on camera.

“Didn’t have time to even think about it. You just react,” he said. “I felt so bad for the lady… I got nephews and nieces. I couldn’t imagine something like that.”

Nessman, a former truck driver trying to piece his life back together, only recent moved to Hesperia to reconnect with his family, after a sudden and tragic heartbreak sent him spiraling into homelessness.

“My girlfriend passed away in 2018,” he said. “It was sudden, so I didn’t want to do anything.”

He had just finished a job interview when he jumped into action, becoming the little boy’s hero.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I did nothing,” Nessman said. “I’m just glad I realized it and was on it.”

Nessman hopes this ordeal can remind parents to make sure they always lock the wheels on their strollers.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest, according to University of...
Doctor who died climbing Mount Everest remembered by colleague
Gusty, high desert winds blew a stroller with a baby boy inside toward a busy road outside a...
'You just react': Man rushes to stop baby's stroller from rolling into traffic
Pocatello man sentenced on child sexual exploitation, pornography charges
The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest...
Economy: Fed raises interest rates; debt ceiling deadline looms