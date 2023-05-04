Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:49 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly baseball and softball team had no trouble in their Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) tournament opener Wednesday.
The top-seeded Bulldogs beat Filer to advance to the conference championship game Friday.
SOFTBALL
(1) Kimberly 13, (4) Filer 2
(3) Gooding 8, (2) Buhl 1
Kimberly will host Gooding in Friday’s championship game at 5 p.m.
Filer will play at Buhl Friday in an elimination game.
BASEBALL
(1) Kimberly 16, (4) Filer 3
(3) Gooding 9, (2) Buhl 4
The Bulldogs will host Friday’s championship game against Gooding, starting at 5 p.m.
Filer will play at Buhl in an elimination game at the same time Friday.
