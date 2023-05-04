Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game

Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:49 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly baseball and softball team had no trouble in their Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) tournament opener Wednesday.

The top-seeded Bulldogs beat Filer to advance to the conference championship game Friday.

SOFTBALL

(1) Kimberly 13, (4) Filer 2

(3) Gooding 8, (2) Buhl 1

Kimberly will host Gooding in Friday’s championship game at 5 p.m.

Filer will play at Buhl Friday in an elimination game.

BASEBALL

(1) Kimberly 16, (4) Filer 3

(3) Gooding 9, (2) Buhl 4

The Bulldogs will host Friday’s championship game against Gooding, starting at 5 p.m.

Filer will play at Buhl in an elimination game at the same time Friday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
The Hornets are one win away from a 2A state tournament appearance
Silcock’s big day helps Declo beat Wendell in Canyon Conference tournament
The Hornets are one win away from a 2A state tournament appearance
Silcock’s big day helps Declo beat Wendell in Canyon Conference tournament
Bedke is the school’s first girls basketball player to play collegiately since 2006
Oakley’s Bedke to play basketball at CSI