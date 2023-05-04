Pocatello man sentenced on child sexual exploitation, pornography charges

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Pocatello man is headed to prison after being convicted of child sex crimes.

Trenton Powell will spend anywhere from the minimum of 15 years to the rest of his life (maximum is 300 years) in a federal prison following a six-day jury trial.

The 43-year-old was convicted on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of receipt of child pornography.

According to testimony and evidence, Powell sexually abused the first victim for six years and took pictures with his iPhone.

Years after the abuse ended, another victim reported the abuse to police. Police later seized Powell’s iphone and recovered images of Powell sexually abusing the first victim. Both victims testified and confirmed that Powell molested them.

“I am grateful that our office was able to prosecute this defendant for his heinous crimes and bring justice to the courageous victims,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “We appreciate the jury’s service, which is especially difficult in a case like this. We stand ready to seek justice whenever our community and law enforcement partners uncover crimes against children.”

Judge Winmill who presided over the trial, will determine the sentence. Powell is scheduled to be sentenced on August 15.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.