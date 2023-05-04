U.S. Army Golden Knights take advantage of BASE jumping opportunities in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Perrine Bridge is iconic in its own right, but last weekend marked a training opportunity for the Army’s Golden Knights.

The unit is expanding into BASE jumping and visited Twin Falls for its first training.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge here that you really don’t get anywhere else in the world. So, it’s kind of a nexus of both accessibility and training that we really really appreciate,” said Staff Sgt. Reese Pendleton

Those jumps came at the leadership of professional BASE jumper Sean Chuma.

“Sean had us do things like obstacle avoidance drills and landing in tight landing areas that if you had to go out and do that in the moment for the first time would be dangerous but in this context and this location - it allows us the opportunity to train those things and do them correctly and have the debrief from someone that knows it infinitely better than I do,” added Pendleton

While embarking into the unknown world of BASE jumping, the team wasn’t sure what to expect.

But they truly appreciated the welcome they got from the community.

“We were a little bit hesitant at first to conduct a base jump in the uniform of a United States solider. Not really sure how the American public would react and respond to it. We are very thankful that everyone was extremely excited to share jumps with us and just enjoy our time in Twin Falls,” said SPC. Jonathan Lopez.

