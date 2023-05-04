With catalytic converter thefts on the rise, new legislation aims to curb the problem

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Catalytic converter thefts have been plaguing the country since the start of the pandemic.

New data from BeenVerified, a public data company, shows that since 2019, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed 1376.47% in Idaho in three years.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office told KMVT six months ago they saw an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Now, the state of Idaho is working to help prevent thefts with a new piece of legislation, which will go into effect on July 1st. The new law states that any scrap dealer must keep an accurate record of each transaction involving nonferrous metal. Those metals include aluminum, copper, lead, zinc, and tin, and precious metals.

The record must include a signature of the person selling the material along with the date, location, and value of the transaction along with a copy of a driver’s license and license plate number.

“Generally, thieves do take them to the scrap yard which is where a lot of the legislation is targeted, as far as getting that identification for who’s selling the catalytic converter, are there vin numbers etched into them, and getting all that onto paper so that they can provide that to the authorities,” said Kerry Sherin a Consumer Advocate & Analyst with BeenVerified.

In a statement to KMVT United Metal Recycling (UMR), based in Idaho, said “The Idaho Scrap Dealers Act plays a significant role in our operations at all five of our facilities in Idaho. To comply with the act, we keep detailed records of our scrap metal purchases. If anyone is arrested for theft in connection with stolen scrap metal we are able to provide law enforcement with the necessary records required to help convict those who are breaking the law,” UMR wrote KMVT in a statement. “We feel that by adding catalytic converters to the bill it will help law enforcement do their job more efficiently and effectively. We also believe it is important for Idaho to have a consistent & uniformed scrap metal law statewide to provide clarity to both law enforcement and businesses.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.