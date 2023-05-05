City of Twin Falls plants 13 trees at Kenny Poe Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls is celebrating trees and open spaces.

For the 25th year, the city of Twin Falls is being recognized as a Tree City USA through the Arbor Day Foundation, and community members gathered Thursday morning to plant 13 trees.

“Right behind me you see River Birch, and we are planting two of those, they are multi-trunked, so they will be a better visual screen between the park and the neighbors, hopefully to benefit them as much as the park users, then we have some shade trees, which obviously, in a big public space are very valuable,” said Chance Munns, the parks superintendent.

Part of the Tree City USA proclomation outlines the benefits that trees play in the community.

“Not only to make them more livable, but the environmental impacts, the reduction of infrastructure needs and wastewater, street maintenance, and things like that, are also benefits of trees,” said Munns.

The Parks and Recreation Department says maintaining green spaces is integral to any community, especially with the growing population.

“Now we just get impact fees from development that gives us the opportunity to purchase land where we need a park and plan, so no matter what, the city is very responsible with making sure that with all development, we have an eye toward, making sure we are preserving green space, creating green space, and making sure we have parks in neighborhoods,” said Wendy Davis, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Part of Thursday’s planting was a lesson on proper tree planting technique, which Chance says he enjoys the most.

“I like to educate the public on proper species to choose, how to care for them and maintain them, and in particular what will influence the growth the most and the future success of that tree is how we plant it, in the beginning,” said Munns.

