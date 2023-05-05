City of Twin Falls starts new online reporting tool for residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls has launched a new citizen’s incident reporting tool in an effort to make it easier to file an incident report through the police department.

The types of incidents that are to be reported through this online tool are not life-threatening or emergency incidents. but Instead, is designed to report vandalism, graffiti, or property theft.

The idea is to make it easier for residents to report these types of incidents, as well as reduce the call load to the dispatch center.

“We want to reduce the call load to our dispatch center, nationwide we are struggling, call load often exceeds, I shouldn’t say the capacity, but the number of dispatchers that we have, so we would like to reduce the call load, specifically non-emergency calls to our dispatchers, so we are hoping that that will help with this,” said Josh Palmer, the public information coordinator for the city of Twin Falls.

The city hopes this will make filing a police report easier and a police officer will be assigned to the case.

