Climbers of all levels show of their skills in the first ever ‘Over the Falls’ climbing competition

In a first of its kind competition, Over the Falls gave climbers a chance to scale the hillside near Shoshone Falls.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rock climbers of all skill levels got to show off their skills and learn some new ones over the weekend.

In a first of its kind competition, Over the Falls gave climbers a chance to scale the hillside near Shoshone Falls.

The event was put on the Southern Idaho Climbing Coalition and provided clinics from professional climbers and a competition rounded out the day.

Awards were handed out after the climb to the all the winners.

Following the event, climbers and supporters were invited to Koto Brewing to celebrate.

