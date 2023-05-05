Declo baseball squeaks by Wendell to win Canyon Conference, advance to 2A state tournament

The Hornets win the conference championship series, 2-0
The Hornets win the conference championship series, 2-0
The Hornets win the conference championship series, 2-0(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo baseball team is headed to the 2A state tournament.

The Hornets beat Wendell in game two of the Canyon Conference championship series Thursday to win the series 2-0.

Declo 2, Wendell 1

The Hornets will travel to Orofino High School for the 2A state tournament starting on May 18.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

(7) Jerome 13, (6) Canyon Ridge 0

Canyon Ridge is eliminated.

(3) Burley 7, (7) Jerome 1

Burley plays at (2) Minico in a semifinal Saturday at noon.

Jerome will play in an elimination game Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals
SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game
Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game