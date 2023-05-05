Declo baseball squeaks by Wendell to win Canyon Conference, advance to 2A state tournament
The Hornets win the conference championship series, 2-0
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo baseball team is headed to the 2A state tournament.
The Hornets beat Wendell in game two of the Canyon Conference championship series Thursday to win the series 2-0.
Declo 2, Wendell 1
The Hornets will travel to Orofino High School for the 2A state tournament starting on May 18.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
(7) Jerome 13, (6) Canyon Ridge 0
Canyon Ridge is eliminated.
(3) Burley 7, (7) Jerome 1
Burley plays at (2) Minico in a semifinal Saturday at noon.
Jerome will play in an elimination game Saturday.
