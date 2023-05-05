Declo baseball squeaks by Wendell to win Canyon Conference, advance to 2A state tournament

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo baseball team is headed to the 2A state tournament.

The Hornets beat Wendell in game two of the Canyon Conference championship series Thursday to win the series 2-0.

Declo 2, Wendell 1

The Hornets will travel to Orofino High School for the 2A state tournament starting on May 18.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

(7) Jerome 13, (6) Canyon Ridge 0

Canyon Ridge is eliminated.

(3) Burley 7, (7) Jerome 1

Burley plays at (2) Minico in a semifinal Saturday at noon.

Jerome will play in an elimination game Saturday.

