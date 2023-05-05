A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley

If you do pick asparagus legally, there’s a specific way to cut it to maintain the crop.
Farmers Market Fresh: How to make oven roasted asparagus
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wild asparagus is a popular crop to pick along the roadsides and canal banks of the Magic Valley.

But there are some things you may not know.

You need to have permission from the landowner before you pick, as a common courtesy to them, so you’re not trespassing.

You’ll also need a clean and sharp paring knife, and a bucket.

Don’t eat any right after you pick, you’ll want to wash it when you get home because it may have been exposed to chemicals like pesticides or weed killer.

“Most wild asparagus is actually growing on private property. So be a very good citizen and try to avoid going on private property, especially crossing any fences, or going through any gates. Our farmers in the Magic Valley right now are planting and starting irrigation water if you’re walking around or messing with any of their ditches or head gates it can really upset their process on growing their crops,” said Jaysa Filmore from the CSI Agriculture Department.



Always cut the stalk below the dirt line with a knife and never break it off.

This is very important to remember because if you trim the asparagus wrong - or just break it off above the ground - you’ve effectively killed the plant.

If picked properly, most can live for 50 years.

“You want to make sure and cut the stock as close to the ground as possible with a clean sharp knife. That gives the stock the best chance at regenerating from the crown root,” said Filmore. “So, if you clear cut everything you’re limiting the plants potential to photosynthesize and create energy to regenerate that growth. Harvest the short fat stocks they’re the best ones to get.”

Asparagus season usually lasts for a couple of weeks, and once the weather really starts to warm up, the asparagus season is over.

