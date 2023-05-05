Fit and Well Idaho: Skin Cancer Awareness

the month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness of skin cancer...
the month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness of skin cancer and encouraging people to get screened and the first Monday in May is Melanoma Monday.(Northern News Now)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report looks at how people can protect themselves from getting skin cancer.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, as melanoma usually requires surgery and chemotherapy.

Melanoma can be treated if caught early on, but once it reaches an advanced stage, it is much harder to treat.

That is why, checking your skin for new or unusual growths and marks is important.

If you notice anything different with your skin, always check with your doctor right away.

“They are called the ABCDE’s of skin cancer, so if it’s asymmetric, if it has an irregular or blurred border, if it has more than one color in the mole, if it has a diameter that is bigger than a pencil eraser, or if it’s evolving, so changing in any way,” said Catherine Doyle, a family medicine physician with St. Luke’s.

Doyle says it is important to wear sunscreen anytime you are outside, and try to seek shade whenever possible.

It is important to remember, babies under six months can not wear sunscreen.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

City of Twin Falls starts new online reporting tool for residents
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches new website to help battle poor mental...
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches new website to help battle poor mental health and substance abuse
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Hat Brand Beef
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Hat Brand Beef
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley