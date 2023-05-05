Fit and Well Idaho: Skin Cancer Awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report looks at how people can protect themselves from getting skin cancer.

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, as melanoma usually requires surgery and chemotherapy.

Melanoma can be treated if caught early on, but once it reaches an advanced stage, it is much harder to treat.

That is why, checking your skin for new or unusual growths and marks is important.

If you notice anything different with your skin, always check with your doctor right away.

“They are called the ABCDE’s of skin cancer, so if it’s asymmetric, if it has an irregular or blurred border, if it has more than one color in the mole, if it has a diameter that is bigger than a pencil eraser, or if it’s evolving, so changing in any way,” said Catherine Doyle, a family medicine physician with St. Luke’s.

Doyle says it is important to wear sunscreen anytime you are outside, and try to seek shade whenever possible.

It is important to remember, babies under six months can not wear sunscreen.

