Idaho Brits excited to celebrate the new King

For many, it’s the first Coronation they’ve seen since Queen Elizabeth’s decades long reign.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s not just the British Isles celebrating the Coronation of King Charles, as ex-pats in the United States and even here in Idaho are gearing up for the historic event.

Daughters of the British Empire in the Gem State are excited to see the King officially take the throne.

For many, it’s the first Coronation they’ve seen since Queen Elizabeth’s decades long reign.

Some of the things they’re looking forward to seeing are old and new elements combined for the event.

“Really taking into account the interweaving of the modern elements, and the pageantry, and the tradition of the coronation that’s been going on for centuries. It’ll be fascinating to see who’s there, the regalia that’s worn. Who gets invited, what hat’s they wear and then the crowd scenes are always absolutely fantastic to watch the people lining the mall,” said Cathy Rushton.

The Idaho branch of the DBE is celebrating the day after the Coronation.

They plan to have a ‘big lunch’, which is a gathering for the new king and queen support. That will take place Sunday in Meridian.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is to take place on May 6th, at Westminster Abbey.

