ITD has several projects on I-84 this summer that could impact your travel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The spring and summer months bring showers, flowers, and… construction cones.

This summer you may run into multiple construction projects as you head east and west on I-84.

In Cassia County, there is a project to mill off the existing roadway surface and replace it with new concrete on the Westbound lanes. Anne Marie Peacock, with the Idaho Transportation Department, said they are almost done with the milling work and now they need to re-construct the curves.

“The speed of the curve, because when it was built back in the 1960s the speed limits were much slower,” said Peacock. “So now they have to modify those curves for 80 miles per hour speeds.”

The Westbound section is expected to be finished by the end of summer with the Eastbound re-surfacing starting in 2024.

As we move west the next construction project is the i-84 and Highway 50 project where a new diamond interchange and new overpass bridge will be constructed to improve safety and functionality.

For those who travel Highway 50, there could be a significant impact.

“So, significant to the Kimberly Interchange project is the amount of traffic pattern changes that are going to happen throughout the summer. This is the one that I know is probably going to frustrate commuters the most.”

Peacock said they anticipate up to eight traffic pattern changes throughout the project. Once the on and off ramps are complete traffic on the overpass will be reduced to two lanes for the remainder of the project through next summer.

The next project is the South Jerome Interchange to Twin Falls Interchange. This will widen I-84 between the two to increase capacity and improve safety. ITD hopes to have minimal lane closures as they work on the project.

“So, most of the time I do anticipate that we’ll have two lanes of traffic both ways, two lanes both ways. So that will help the traffic flow as well.”

Peacock said they do anticipate some rolling closures as they do blast work in the median.

