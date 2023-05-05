Kimberly’s Laughlin to play at University of Puget Sound

The Bulldog football player had over 1,000 career receiving yards
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:12 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly wide receiver Connor Laughlin will play football in college.

On Thursday, Laughlin made it official with University of Puget Sound, an NCAA Division III school in Tacoma, Washington.

Connor had 38 receptions for 766 yards and nine touchdowns this past fall for the Bulldogs.

He will continue to play wide receiver for the Loggers.

