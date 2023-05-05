Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and sunglasses.
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections is seeking a Twin Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from their facility in Twin Falls.
Seth Odell Stacey left the reentry center, near Washington Street South and Park Avenue around 9:15 Friday morning.
He is 40-year-old, weighs 160 pounds, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.
If you know where Stacey is please call 9-1-1.
