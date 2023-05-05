TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Corrections is seeking a Twin Falls Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from their facility in Twin Falls.

Seth Odell Stacey left the reentry center, near Washington Street South and Park Avenue around 9:15 Friday morning.

He is 40-year-old, weighs 160 pounds, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and sunglasses.

If you know where Stacey is please call 9-1-1.

Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him (KMVT-NEWS)

