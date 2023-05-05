Massachusetts blast site where 1 died moves to cleanup phase

A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts. (WBZ, ADVANCED DIESEL REPAIR, RING.COM, JEFF RUDOKAS, NEST, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Rescue workers in Massachusetts have recovered the body of a person killed Thursday after a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant.

Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III described the blast as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event and said crews were expected to resume cleanup Friday morning, including removing chemicals from the building.

Authorities said there was no threat to the nearby population.

The explosion happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, officials said. Video showed most of the roof torn off a building, marking at least the third safety problem at the plant since 2020.

U.S. Sen. Edward Mark of Massachusetts said the company needs to provide answers about what happened.

“We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety,” he said in a tweet.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the explosion, or what — if any — chemicals were involved. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which added that initial air monitoring found no significant problems.

Four workers were sent to a hospital, but were uninjured and released. Officials did not immediately identify the person who died.

“All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees,” PCI Synthesis said in a statement.

The plant lies a little more than 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Boston. A chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time.

In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records.

The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and in 2019 paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2015, file photo, dancers from Jalisco, Mexico, perform during Cinco de...
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
A worker was killed in a "violent explosion" at a chemical facility in Massachusetts.
'Violent explosion' kills worker, injures 4
Police say at least 8 people are dead after a drive-by shooting in Serbia.
8 fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 killed at school
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy