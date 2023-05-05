Police release new body cam footage pertaining to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an update in the investigation into Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with four counts of murder in the slaying of four University of Idaho students in November.

Washington State University has released new body cam footage of Kohberger being pulled over by WSU campus one month prior to the murders.

In the video you see a Washington State University officer had pulled over Bryan Kohberger on October 14th for improperly stopping in an intersection.

Koeberger tells the officer that he’s from a rural area in Pennsylvania where he doesn’t have to worry about blocking crosswalks.

The officer then checks out Kohberger’s information and informs him of the law, and lets him go.

That traffic stop was cited in a probable cause affidavit after Kohberger’s arrest.

WSU also released video of officers with the Pullman Police Department executing a search warrant at his home - one hour after Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s house in Pennsylvania in late December of last year.

Court documents state they found traces of blood on his mattress and pillow.

Law enforcement also noted that the apartment was “sparsely furnished, and fairly empty of belongings.”

Officers also searched his office on the WSU campus, where Kohberger had just completed his first semester as a PHD student in the criminal justice program.

