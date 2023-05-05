Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Hat Brand Beef

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hat Brand Beef has been a family business since 1878.

Based in Oakley, several generations have worked to keep the legacy of the family alive.

“I’m a fifth-generation rancher, but my dad and my uncle are the fourth generation, and they’re still here and active. I’m also here with my cousin who’s also fifth generation, and together we run the ranch as it is today,” said Ryan Bedke from Hat Brand Beef

The current generation of the Bedke family is taking the business in a new direction.

They now offer beef products directly to consumers online and at events like farmers markets.

“I feel like it’s more and more important to have a relationship with the people who provide you that food. That’s how it always used to be. People knew where their food came from, knew who raised it, maybe more than likely raised it themselves,” said Bedke. “Now it’s harder to have a face to put behind the product. I think it’s important to have a relationship with their rancher and be able to ask them questions.”

Questions about the product, where it comes from and how it’s raised are topics that are meaningful to the Bedkes.

“When you go to the grocery store you don’t know how many animals went into your ground beef for example. When you buy from us you know it came from one animal and it’s the same animal as the steak, you’re buying from us as well,” added Bedke.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.