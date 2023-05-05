SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals

SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals
SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel and Joey Martin
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite falling behind early, the Burley softball team cruised to a win over rival Minico in a Great Basin Conference tournament game.

(3) Burley 11, (6) Minico 4

Burley will play in a tournament semifinal Saturday at noon at (2) Jerome.

Minico did beat Mountain Home earlier in the day, 12-2, before falling to the Bobcats.

(5) Wood River 16, (4) Canyon Ridge 2

Wood River advances to play (1) Twin Falls in a Great Basin tournament semifinal Saturday at noon.

Canyon Ridge will host Minico in a loser-out game Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Hornets win the conference championship series, 2-0
Declo baseball squeaks by Wendell to win Canyon Conference, advance to 2A state tournament
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game
Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
Canyon Ridge’s Barker, Kimberly’s Bishop sign to play collegiately
Gooding baseball upsets Buhl to advance to SCIC championship game
Kimberly baseball and softball trounce Filer to advance to conference title game