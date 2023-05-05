SOFTBALL: Burley and Wood River advance to Great Basin tournament semifinals

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite falling behind early, the Burley softball team cruised to a win over rival Minico in a Great Basin Conference tournament game.

(3) Burley 11, (6) Minico 4

Burley will play in a tournament semifinal Saturday at noon at (2) Jerome.

Minico did beat Mountain Home earlier in the day, 12-2, before falling to the Bobcats.

(5) Wood River 16, (4) Canyon Ridge 2

Wood River advances to play (1) Twin Falls in a Great Basin tournament semifinal Saturday at noon.

Canyon Ridge will host Minico in a loser-out game Saturday at noon.

