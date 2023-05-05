U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches new website to help battle poor mental health and substance abuse

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is unveiling a new website they hope will help people needing support for mental health and substance abuse.

Findsupport.gov is now live.

It has various ways to find support - from finding local assistance, to tips of how to cope, learning about treatment options and how to pay for them.

It also has a section for friends and family of people suffering from poor mental health.

Secretary Xavier Becerra says making mental health just as important as physical health is a priority for his department.

“When 90% of the American public is saying to us ‘America is experiencing a mental health crisis’. You got to do something. And COVID, while it didn’t cause it, it really exposed it and made it clear that there are a lot of Americans who are hurting and more to the point, not just folks like you and me who are adults, but children who are hurting,” said Secretary Becerra.

Becerra says this is just one way his office is addressing mental health. They have started 988 - a 24-hour crisis hotline

They are also working with states establishing certified community behavioral health centers and 24/7 crisis care centers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Fire crews had a busy day on Saturday responding to two fires in Twin Falls County. One of the...
Fire crews have busy weekend responding to fires in Twin Falls County

Latest News

the month of May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness of skin cancer...
Fit and Well Idaho: Skin Cancer Awareness
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Hat Brand Beef
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Hat Brand Beef
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls celebrates arbor day.
City of Twin Falls plants 13 trees at Kenny Poe Park