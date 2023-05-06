Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome woman is now in custody on felony charges after giving birth to a child while under the influence of drugs.

33-year-old Cristina Martinez-Torres faces two counts of felony injury to a child.

According to court records, on April 6, Martinez-Torres gave birth to a child and had tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and barbiturates. She also allegedly breast fed her baby despite testing positive.

A health and welfare worker notified a Jerome detective who went to the hospital to declare the baby in imminent danger.

Martinez-Torres allegedly told the detective she was using narcotics during the last month of her pregnancy. The detective served the notice of taking the child into custody under the Child Protective Act.

Martinez-Torres was booked into the Jerome County Jail on Wednesday and her bail is set at $20,000.

