Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using drugs during her pregnancy.(Jerome County Jail)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome woman is now in custody on felony charges after giving birth to a child while under the influence of drugs.

33-year-old Cristina Martinez-Torres faces two counts of felony injury to a child.

According to court records, on April 6, Martinez-Torres gave birth to a child and had tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and barbiturates. She also allegedly breast fed her baby despite testing positive.

A health and welfare worker notified a Jerome detective who went to the hospital to declare the baby in imminent danger.

Martinez-Torres allegedly told the detective she was using narcotics during the last month of her pregnancy. The detective served the notice of taking the child into custody under the Child Protective Act.

Martinez-Torres was booked into the Jerome County Jail on Wednesday and her bail is set at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
ITD study shows potential locations for a 3rd bridge
The Idaho Transportation Department looks at the potential for a 3rd bridge in Twin Falls
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point
UPDATE: Twin Falls man dead after falling into the canyon near Federation Point

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {5/5/2023}
Idaho Brits excited to celebrate the new King
Idaho Brits excited to celebrate the new King
Body camera video shows Bryan Kohberger during a traffic stop from October 2022.
Police release new body cam footage pertaining to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger
ITD has multiple constriction projects on I-84 this summer
ITD has several projects on I-84 this summer that could impact your travel