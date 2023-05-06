Kimberly boys and girls dominate district golf tournament

Toby Heider wins his third individual district title
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 3A District four golf tournament Friday was all Kimberly.

The Bulldog boy and girls claimed both team titles and had both first-place finishers.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL

1. Toby Heider, -2, 70, Kimberly

2. Kyler Kelly, +6, 78, Buhl

3. Joe Hopkins, +6, 78, Kimberly

4. Jameson Harper, +8, 80 Kimberly

All four qualify for the 3A state tournament in Blackfoot in two weeks. Heider has now won three district championships.

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL

1. Ellie Stastny, 87, Kimberly

2. Ava Harper, 94, Kimberly

3. McKynlee Kliegl, 94, Kimberly

All three qualify for the state tournament.

BOYS TEAM

1. Kimberly, 320

2. Buhl, 364

3. Filer, 372

4. Gooding, 421

Kimberly and Buhl qualify for state.

GIRLS TEAM

1. Kimberly, 401

2. Filer, 440

3. Buhl 475

Kimberly qualifies for state.

