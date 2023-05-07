Crash causes power outage in Bellevue

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:42 PM MDT
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Around 5:30 pm Saturday, a collision was reported near Main St. and Gannet Road in Bellevue, Idaho, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic on Gannett Rd is being diverted at Hardwood Dr.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said the crash took out a utility pole, so power is out in this area. Idaho Power is on the scene. Their estimated time frame for return to service is approximately 4 1/2 hours. Please avoid this area if possible.

As of 8:30 pm Saturday, Idaho Power is reporting 198 customers have been impacted, and the estimated time of restoration is 9:45 PM

The sheriff’s said that motorists should expect possible lane or road closures and to please be alert for first responders on the scene.

