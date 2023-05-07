Kimberly softball wins first conference title since 2009 in thriller against Gooding

By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly softball team has won a conference championship for the first time in almost 15 years.

After falling behind early, the Bulldogs rallied past Gooding to claim their first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship since 2009.

(1) Kimberly 3, (3) Gooding 2

Mallory Kelsey had the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. She then closed out Gooding on the mound, throwing a complete game.

Kimberly advances to the 3A state tournament at Blackfoot High School, starting May 19.

Gooding will host Buhl Tuesday for the SCIC’s second spot at state.

BASEBALL

For the sixth straight season, the Kimberly baseball team wins the SCIC.

(1) Kimberly 13, (3) Gooding 5

Kimberly qualifies for the 3A state tournament, which will be at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, starting May 18.

Gooding will host Buhl Tuesday for the conference’s second spot at state.

