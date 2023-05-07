Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they...
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week

Latest News

Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Pop culture expert Victor Lucas talks about the final film in the "Guardians of the Galaxy"...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens to $114 million