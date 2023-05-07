Twin Falls baseball and softball advance to Great Basin championship games
Both title games will be played Thursday, May 11
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball and softball teams are one win away from another state tournament berth.
The Bruins, the top-seed in the Great Basin baseball and softball tournaments, beat Wood River in the semifinals Saturday.
BASEBALL
(1) Twin Falls 3, (4) Wood River 1
Nolan Hardesty tossed a complete game for Twin Falls, striking out 12 Wolverines.
(3) Burley 3, (2) Minico 2
Twin Falls will host Burley in the Great Basin Conference championship game Thursday, May 11.
SOFTBALL
(1) Twin Falls 6, (5) Wood River 1
(2) Jerome 8, (3) Burley 7
Twin Falls will host Jerome in the conference title game Thursday, May 11.
