Twin Falls baseball and softball advance to Great Basin championship games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball and softball teams are one win away from another state tournament berth.

The Bruins, the top-seed in the Great Basin baseball and softball tournaments, beat Wood River in the semifinals Saturday.

BASEBALL

(1) Twin Falls 3, (4) Wood River 1

Nolan Hardesty tossed a complete game for Twin Falls, striking out 12 Wolverines.

(3) Burley 3, (2) Minico 2

Twin Falls will host Burley in the Great Basin Conference championship game Thursday, May 11.

SOFTBALL

(1) Twin Falls 6, (5) Wood River 1

(2) Jerome 8, (3) Burley 7

Twin Falls will host Jerome in the conference title game Thursday, May 11.

