Bogus Basin wraps up the season; one of the longest seasons in eight decades.

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bogus Basin ended its 80th year of winter operations this weekend with a party to commemorate the season.

After receiving 119 inches of snow in March, including 24 inches on March 30 alone, the resort quickly announced an extension to their winter season. Bogus Basin stayed open daily through mid-April, and then moved to weekend-only operations for the next several weeks.

This season marked the longest in the resort’s history.

Bogus Basin totaled 356 inches of snow for this winter season.

