Buhl PTO holds ‘Color Run’ over the weekend to help raise money for local schools

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A colorful run to benefit local schools took place in Buhl this weekend.

Buhl’s Color Run is a family friendly event where participants set off around neighborhood streets getting hit with colors as they hit certain markers..

The contest started at Popplewell Elementary School and finished at Eastman Park.

This is the second year that Buhl’s Tribe has organized the run.

Buhl Tribe is the newer PTO in the school district.

“We just thought this was a great way to get the community together in Buhl, but also outside of Buhl, to support our school. We mainly work with Popplewell Elementary, and we try to do things that will boost school spirit and help needs within the community to be more involved in the school,” said Emily Apgood, Buhl Tribe PTO Member.

The run had around 80 participants this year. All proceeds from registration fees are going to be used to support local schools in the Buhl area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.