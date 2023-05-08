City of Ketchum urging residents to vote early

file
file(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Ketchum is urging voters to get out and vote early, as early voting is now open at the Blaine County Courthouse through May 12.

On May 16, Ketchum voters will decide whether or not to pursue a 1% local option tax for Housing & Air.

The 2022 original LOT tax for housing did not pass by the required supermajority of 60 percent, and the LOT tax for Air is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

The new proposal is for no new tax and to split the existing 1% LOT tax, with 50 percent going toward air support at Friedman Memorial Airport and 50 percent toward housing...

Ketchum has been struggling with affordable housing in the area, and the city currently needs a dedicated revenue stream to implement housing solutions.

City of Ketchum urging residents to vote early
City of Ketchum urging residents to vote early(City of Ketchum)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week
Rigby man dies in roll-over crash south of Jackpot last week

Latest News

file
Hailey to consider allowing short-term recreational vehicle use on private property
file
DEQ awards nearly $16 million to five drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
Risch provided Sec. Haaland with a summary, including the size of the project: 146,000 acres...
Sen. Risch sends message on Lava Ridge
Students celebrate at GED commencement ceremony at CSI
Students celebrate at GED commencement ceremony at CSI