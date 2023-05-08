KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Ketchum is urging voters to get out and vote early, as early voting is now open at the Blaine County Courthouse through May 12.

On May 16, Ketchum voters will decide whether or not to pursue a 1% local option tax for Housing & Air.

The 2022 original LOT tax for housing did not pass by the required supermajority of 60 percent, and the LOT tax for Air is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

The new proposal is for no new tax and to split the existing 1% LOT tax, with 50 percent going toward air support at Friedman Memorial Airport and 50 percent toward housing...

Ketchum has been struggling with affordable housing in the area, and the city currently needs a dedicated revenue stream to implement housing solutions.

City of Ketchum urging residents to vote early (City of Ketchum)

