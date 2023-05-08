CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year tribute show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon has been a staple of venues like the Faulkner Planetarium at the College of Southern Idaho for as long as some can remember.

Now it’s been updated and upgraded for the band’s fifty-year anniversary of the album’s release.

CSI has been chosen by the band themselves as a venue for the new show.

‘Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon - 50 Years in a Heartbeat’ started showings last week.

They say even if you’ve seen the shows over the years - you haven’t seen one like this.

“I’ve never heard an album like this. There are sounds that I’ve never heard. So, that’s absolutely incredible and we’re turning the volume up a little bit for it as well. And then the visuals tie into the theme of the album of space and time and so there are all kinds of great space shots,” said Rick Greenawald, Faulkner Planetarium Manager. “People find themselves on the International Space Station, out around Saturn, in the rings of Saturn, just all kinds of great stuff.”

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. until Memorial Day when Tuesday will be added to the existing schedule.

Admission is $6 each for all ages, and no discounts or passes will be accepted.

