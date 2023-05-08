CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year tribute show

CSI has been chosen by the band themselves as a venue for the new show.
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year...
CSI Faulkner Planetarium picked as a venue for Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50 Year tribute show(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon has been a staple of venues like the Faulkner Planetarium at the College of Southern Idaho for as long as some can remember.

Now it’s been updated and upgraded for the band’s fifty-year anniversary of the album’s release.

CSI has been chosen by the band themselves as a venue for the new show.

‘Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon - 50 Years in a Heartbeat’ started showings last week.

They say even if you’ve seen the shows over the years - you haven’t seen one like this.

“I’ve never heard an album like this. There are sounds that I’ve never heard. So, that’s absolutely incredible and we’re turning the volume up a little bit for it as well. And then the visuals tie into the theme of the album of space and time and so there are all kinds of great space shots,” said Rick Greenawald, Faulkner Planetarium Manager. “People find themselves on the International Space Station, out around Saturn, in the rings of Saturn, just all kinds of great stuff.”

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. until Memorial Day when Tuesday will be added to the existing schedule.

Admission is $6 each for all ages, and no discounts or passes will be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A mother is issuing a plea to the public about locking up your home, after nearly her child was...
Burley man arrested for kidnapping, rape, among other charges
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Bogus Basin wraps up the season; one of the longest seasons in eight decades.
Bogus Basin wraps up the season; one of the longest seasons in eight decades
Color Run in Buhl helps to raise money for local schools over the weekend
Buhl PTO holds ‘Color Run’ over the weekend to help raise money for local schools
DEQ awards nearly $16 million to five drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
DEQ awards nearly $16 million to five drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
Hailey to consider allowing short-term recreational vehicle use on private property
Hailey to consider allowing short-term recreational vehicle use on private property