Hailey to consider allowing short-term recreational vehicle use on private property

By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday, the Hailey city council will be considering a motion to allow for short-term recreational vehicle use on private property under certain conditions between March and November 2023.

According to the draft document, the Wood River Valley is experiencing a housing crisis. Many individuals and families who have lost their housing are struggling to find new accommodations in an unprecedented housing market.

Additionally, while new housing units are being built, valley jurisdictions continually seek to expand housing opportunities and explore interim solutions to ease the housing burden.

In June 2021 and May 2022, the Hailey city council considered and approved an order to help ease the housing burden for Hailey residents by allowing RVs to be lived in, on private property, for no more than six months in any calendar year.

Under this order in 2022, five applications were submitted and approved by the city to live in an RV on private property during the specified time frame. Of those, one application was denied.

The Hailey City Council meeting starts at 5 pm at the Hailey City Hall Meeting Room.

