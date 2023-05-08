Idaho Senators applaud approval of new U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Idaho Republican Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch celebrated the senate’s unanimous approval of Judge Amanda K. Brailsford to serve as U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho last week.

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary advanced the nomination of Judge Amanda K. Brailsford to serve as U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho. The committee supported her nomination by a voice vote last Thursday, May 4th. Her nomination now goes before the full senate for consideration, the final step in the confirmation process.

“As you can see, Judge Brailsford has significant qualifying experience in civil and criminal matters and would practice respect to the constitution and the rule of law we demand in Idaho from our federal bench. For these reasons, it is my honor to commend judge Amanda Brailsford to you and I look forward to supporting her nomination on the floor which I am confident you will move expeditiously,” said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

If confirmed, Judge Brailsford, would be the first woman to serve in the role of U.S. District Judge in Idaho.

She is a Gem State native who grew up in Hagerman and has served on the Idaho Court of Appeals since 2019.

Judge Brailsford was nominated in January by President Biden to fill the open U.S. District Court Judgeship in Idaho.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.