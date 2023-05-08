Police looking for suspect in gang related shooting in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a press release, the Caldwell Police stated they are looking for the suspects responsible for a drive-by shooting.

On Saturday night at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 100 block of E. Elgin Street after receiving a call that shots were fired. Officers arrived and located multiple fired cartridge casings on Boise Avenue just west of the home, which was believed to be the intended target of the violence. There were no shooting victims located at the scene or inside the home, and nothing appeared to be struck by gunfire.

During the preliminary investigation, officers recovered evidence and spoke to witnesses at the crime scene. Based on the leads identified, officers from the newly formed Operation Safe Streets unit (OSS) responded and conducted a follow-up investigation due to the gang-related nature of the incident. Additional officers will be back in the area throughout the day, canvassing for video and additional leads.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 343-COPS or nonemergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

