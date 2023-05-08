Rock Creek Elementary 3rd graders perform living wax museum

One student dresses up at Amelia Earhart for the living wax museum.
One student dresses up at Amelia Earhart for the living wax museum.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —3rd graders at Rock Creek Elementary School brought history to life Monday afternoon as they put on a living wax museum.

The students have been learning about influential people in history.

On top of writing a book report on the person they chose, each child was then able to dress up as that character and perform a little speech they wrote.

Parents and other students from the school then stopped by to check out their characters.

“We’ve been in the middle of ISAT’s and the middle of IRI, and there is a lot of testing in third grade, so I just wanted to take a break from the testing and remember that learning is fun, it comes to life and it’s fun, and then they get to share it with their other classmates,” said Angela Van Hofwegen, a 3rd grade teacher.

She says she hopes this brought history to life for students in the class and the school as a whole.

