South Central Public Health District advises to get vaccinated before travel out of the country

South Central Public Health District advises planning ahead for summer vaccines.(WHSV)
By Layne Rabe
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People are expected to be hitting the road and the airways this summer with a busy travel season expected for the summer.

If you plan to travel outside the country this summer, you may need to get a vaccine to protect yourself against vaccine-preventable diseases. There are some vaccines that are required before you can travel out of the United States.

There are some diseases in other countries that we do not have in the U.S. so it is important to check if a vaccine is required to enter the country you are traveling to. It is also important to check with your doctor or healthcare provider to ensure they have that vaccine available.

“Some of these vaccines are a little bit hard to get your hands on. So, if you have a trip coming up that requires a vaccine that’s not standard, reach out several weeks in advance. Make sure that you can set that up in advance to get that appointment, some of them require a second dose a few weeks after the first, some of them just require time to procure the actual vaccine, and sometimes it’s a matter of very little vaccine to go around so you want to get on a waiting list as soon as possible.”

Bodily added that the sooner you can get vaccinated the sooner your immune system will teach your body how to protect you against disease.

