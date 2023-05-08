Students celebrate at GED commencement ceremony at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of students and their families are celebrating as nearly 100 students received their GED from the College of Southern Idaho on Saturday morning.

CSI GED Coordinator Ginger Narum said more than 90 students participated in the GED commencement ceremony in Twin Falls Saturday morning at the school’s fine arts building.

A packed house filled with parents, friends, and loved ones, applauded the students’ achievement.

Narum said 60 percent of the graduates ranged in age between 16 to 24 years old, but she also wanted to remind people that someone is never too old to get their GEDm as the school’s oldest graduate over the years was 82 years old.

Additionally, she said someone with a GED makes 10 percent more money a year than someone without a GED or high school diploma.

“One of the greatest things CSI does for our graduates who participate in the ceremony today is offer them a free three-credit scholarship to CSI, redeemable summer, fall, or next spring. That is a wonderful launch pad for them to start the rest of their lives or careers or get a promotion,” Narum said.

She said CSI offers free classes for anyone in the Magic Valley looking to prepare for their GED. Classes are offered in Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, and Burley.

