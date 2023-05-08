Students participate in annual fishing derby in Jerome

The annual Fishing Derby took place in Jerome, Monday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special fishing derby was held in Jerome Monday for students with physical and mental disabilities.

The event took place at Martin Farms in Jerome, and has been going on for almost 50 years.

The Twin Falls Optimist Club leads the event with help from volunteers and other organizations across the valley.

Students from the Jerome School District were able to come out to the pond and fish for trout.

Close to 500 trout were stocked in the pond prior to the derby.

The students are paired with a partner and learn everything from the safety of fishing to how to prepare the fish for a meal afterwards.

“These kids get to fish with as much noise, most of the time, I remember Grandpa telling me, when you fish, you got to be quiet, oh no, we make as much noise as we can, and screaming is involved, and having fun, but they go home with huge memories, some people dream of ever catching a fish this big,” said Sheri Mitchell, the co-chair of the fishing derby.

The organizers say this is one of their favorite events because of the look on the students faces with they catch a fish.

Other partners in the event include Stoltz Equipment, Jerome City Police Department, Idaho Ag Credit, Scarrow Meat, Commercial Creamery, Jerome School District, Double A Dair, Latinos in Action, Riverence, Sparklight Cable One, Western Waste, and Magleby Construction.

