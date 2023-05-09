B.L.M. to host cleanup-day this Saturday along the north canyon rim

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and volunteers are needed.
The Bureau of Land Management
By Nicholas Snider
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management, along with other partners are teaming up this Saturday for their 24th annual cleanup day along the north rim of the canyon.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and volunteers are needed. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and lunch will be provided. According to officials, illegally dumped trash and household goods seem to pile up each year near the location.

Because of Idaho’s fast growth rate of population, we wanted to know whether the area has seen an increase or a decrease in this refuse.

“Over the 24 years that we’ve been conducting this cleanup, we’ve definitely seen less illegally dumped trash,” said Heather Teil-Nelson, a spokesperson for the Twi Falls District B.L.M. “It used to be that we were taking out hundreds and hundreds of tons.”

A $1,000 fine will be issued to you if you are caught illegally dumping on all public lands. Volunteers are encouraged to dress in layers, bring gloves, wear sturdy shoes, and bring rakes and shovels. The event will be held at snake river canyon park, off of golf course road on the east side of U.S. 93 in Jerome.

