Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, panel says

FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to its breast cancer screening guidance Tuesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal health task force now recommends all women with an average risk of breast cancer need to start screening at age 40.

This is an update to the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force’s previous guidance.

In 2016, it recommended women get mammograms every other year starting at age 50.

The task force released the proposed update to its breast cancer screening guidance Tuesday.

The draft recommendation, which is not final, is for all people assigned female at birth, including transgender men and non-binary people.

It will be available on the task force’s website for public comment through June 5.

Groups like the American Cancer Society have already been recommending mammograms for women in their 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
The popularity of “No Mow May” took off in 2020 when a university of Wisconsin study backed up...
Usefulness of ‘No Mow May’ to pollinators up for debate
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the...
‘Happy Days’ actor Scott Baio leaving California due to homelessness, crime