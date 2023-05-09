Gas prices in Idaho could soon reach $4 a gallon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho could see four dollars a gallon at the pump soon as gas prices continue to climb.

Today, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.75, which is four cents more than a week ago and 20 cents more than a month ago.

The national average is currently at $3.54 per gallon, which is seven cents less than a week ago and six cents less than a month ago.

Idaho ranks 10th in the U.S. for the most expensive fuel.

Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho said Utah refineries are the main supplier of finished gasoline in the Gem State.

“The cost of crude oil has been trending lower in response to ongoing fears of a recession, and gasoline demand rose and then fell by 1 million barrels per day from one week to the next,” Conde said. “If crude oil hovers in the low $70 or upper $60 range, and if fuel demand calms down, the lower gas prices that are happening in other parts of the country could make their way to Idaho. But with the busy driving season ahead, any savings will likely be short-lived.”

