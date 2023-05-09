Heinze, Byron

May 3, 2023, Age 70
Byron Heinze, age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. ...
Byron Heinze, age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. He was born in Burley on September 2, 1952, to Ruben and Larine Heinze.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Byron Heinze, age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Cassia Regional Medical Center.  He was born in Burley on September 2, 1952, to Ruben and Larine Heinze.

Byron was a 1970 graduate of Burley High School.  He was a member of the Burley B.P.O.E. for a short period of time.  He enjoyed hunting, especially when he could hunt with his sons.  He was very proud of his sons, who recently retired from the Air Force, and extremely proud of his beautiful grandchildren.

Byron worked in construction most of his life.  He worked for Holmes/Maverick Construction and Ralph Thornton Construction.  He was a great equipment operator.  He was employed with Jones Farms at the time of his death.  

He is survived by his mother, Larine Heinze; sister, Janet Yerrington (Rich); brother, Kelly Heinze (Patty); sons, Jonathan Heinze (Bethany), and Jeremy Heinze (Erika); grandson, Jackson Heinze; granddaughters, Jaiden and Emmalyn Heinze; and his dog and companion, Rosco.  He was preceded in death by his father, Ruben Heinze.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Remember Byron as you will and celebrate his life as you wish.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

Latest News

Patricia Pearl Powers, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023,...
Powers, Patricia Pearl
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Luntsford, Robert C.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Carter, Paul Douglas
Jason Lee Matlock, a 46-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at home,...
Matlock, Jason Lee