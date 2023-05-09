Idaho AG calls on the Biden Administration for full Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s patients

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is calling on the Biden Administration to provide Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s treatment.

Labrador, along with 25 other attorney generals from around the nation, sent a letter that calls on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide full and unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will only cover certain treatments, and only when it’s administered through clinical trials or other studies, according to the letter sent in April.

The letter states: “This decision creates a barrier to care for older Americans, especially individuals living in rural and underserved areas that are unlikely to be served by institutions administering clinical trials.”

Other states that signed on for the call include Oregon, Utah, Texas, North Dakota and 21 others.

