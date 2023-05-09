Judge: North Idaho College must reinstate their president during lawsuit

North Idaho College must reinstate their president during lawsuit
North Idaho College must reinstate their president during lawsuit(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Idaho College in Couer D’Alene was denied a request to reconsider a court order forcing the institution to reinstate its president, while the school is embroiled in accreditation issues due to multiple votes of no confidence from the Associated Students of NIC, faculty members and their community since 2021.

According to a report from the Idaho Statesman, a Kootenai County District Court Judge upheld an earlier decision that requires the college to keep Nick Swayne as President of the Institution for the remainder of a lawsuit he filed against the college’s board of trustees for placing him on administrative leave in December without cause, and violated terms of employment.

In that same month, NIC was sanctioned by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, and the school’s bond ratings were downgraded over the board’s actions that do not comply with standards for accreditation.

Reason’s include financial woes, multiple lawsuits, frequent changes in leadership, votes of no confidence from the student body and not following institutional policies.

According to NIC’s website, they will remain accredited during the “show cause” review period, and that the governing body is expected to make a decision sometime in July.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
A few things to keep in mind while harvesting wild asparagus in the Magic Valley
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center, officials ask for help to locate him
Man walks away from Twin Falls Reentry Center; officials ask for help to locate him
Marla King, 50, is facing eluding and injury to a child charges.
Boise woman arrested on eluding, injury to child charges
A detective from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office believes Cristina Martinez-Torres was using...
Jerome woman charged with felony injury to a child

Latest News

Idaho gas prices are on the rise once again, sitting above the national average
Gas prices in Idaho could soon reach $4 a gallon
Idaho AG calls on the Biden Administration for full Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s patients
Idaho AG calls on the Biden Administration for full Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s patients
The Bureau of Land Management
B.L.M. to host cleanup-day this Saturday along the north canyon rim
Flights canceled
New government website helps protect travelers from airline delays and cancellations