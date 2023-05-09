Judge: North Idaho College must reinstate their president during lawsuit

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Idaho College in Couer D’Alene was denied a request to reconsider a court order forcing the institution to reinstate its president, while the school is embroiled in accreditation issues due to multiple votes of no confidence from the Associated Students of NIC, faculty members and their community since 2021.

According to a report from the Idaho Statesman, a Kootenai County District Court Judge upheld an earlier decision that requires the college to keep Nick Swayne as President of the Institution for the remainder of a lawsuit he filed against the college’s board of trustees for placing him on administrative leave in December without cause, and violated terms of employment.

In that same month, NIC was sanctioned by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, and the school’s bond ratings were downgraded over the board’s actions that do not comply with standards for accreditation.

Reason’s include financial woes, multiple lawsuits, frequent changes in leadership, votes of no confidence from the student body and not following institutional policies.

According to NIC’s website, they will remain accredited during the “show cause” review period, and that the governing body is expected to make a decision sometime in July.

