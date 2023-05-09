Matlock, Jason Lee

BURLEY—Jason Lee Matlock, a 46-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 20, 1976, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the first son of Carl Matlock and Beckie Jones. He had two brothers, Daniel (Katie) and Kyle, and two sisters, Angela and Kristi (Darren) Harvey.

Jason grew up all over the country as a Navy brat and graduated from The Dalles High School in Oregon. He enjoyed playing the trombone and traveling with Drum Corp. He enlisted in the United States Navy after high school and was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base where he was an aviation mechanic. He attended the Eastern Idaho Technical College and studied diesel mechanics. After he graduated, he started work for the Bonneville Power Administration and worked as a high voltage substation maintenance electrician for them for more than 20 years.

Jason and Monday were married in 2006 and moved to Oregon to start their lives. They welcomed their daughter, Kacie, in 2008, and returned to Idaho that same year to be closer to family.

Jason loved music and played several instruments, but his favorite was the bass guitar. He could spend hours playing his beloved Cirrus bass. He passed his love of music on to his daughter and loved to watch her perform with the band. They shared an extensive collection of instruments.

Jason loved camping and hunting, racing RC cars, and tinkering on his pinball machines and old Ford truck. He was a fish-keeping enthusiast and would spend an entire afternoon tending to his tanks and watching the fish. He loved playing video games with his daughter and reading science fiction. Jason was an amazing chef and loved cooking for family and friends. He looked forward to hosting his annual Fourth of July Hootenanny every year. He had a lifelong love of learning and enjoyed sharing what he knew – from target shooting to smoking a salmon, Jay was our go-to guy.

Jason is survived by his wife, Monday; his daughter, Kacie; his parents; a brother; and a sister.

Jason’s life will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

With Jason’s passion for music and music education, the family suggests memorials be directed to Burley High School Band, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley, ID 83318.

