New government website helps protect travelers from airline delays and cancellations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many projections suggest that summer air travel would reach record levels this year with AAA of Idaho saying the number of people traveling by air this year could reach pre-pandemic numbers.

AAA is currently reporting airfares are 20% to 30% higher than a year ago and those prices could continue to go up.

Matthew Conde with AAA says booking early flights can help ensure your flight is not delayed as delays are more likely as the day progresses.

If your flight is delayed or canceled due to something that is in the control of the airline, non-weather related, they are responsible for rebooking passengers, and now a new government online tool can help ensure travelers are protected against cancellations.

“Flightright.gov, which is all your information at this time, to give you a sense of what’s going on, and of course, the government is working with the airlines to come up with even better situations to protect people in the future,” said Conde.

Conde said depending on the length of the delay the airlines may also provide food vouchers and hotel accommodations as well.

