POSTSEASON: CSI baseball prepares for Region 18 tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team could have their season end this week. Obviously, they hope it doesn’t.

The Region 18 tournament begins Wednesday at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada.

In the four-team double-elimination tournament, CSI is the No. 3 seed. The good thing is the Golden Eagles (31-17) are playing their best baseball of the season right now.

After starting Scenic West Conference play with a 5-12 record, CSI is 10-5 in their last 15 games. They will play No. 2 seed Salt Lake Community College. The Golden Eagles are 3-5 against the Bruins this season.

Winning the first game is extremely important, and it’s a good thing CSI will have Josh Trentadue pitching. In 12 appearances, Josh is 8-1 with a 1.60 ERA.

“Trentadue is as good as anybody in the country on the mound‚ and so when you have the best guy maybe we’ve ever had in the program opening up the tournament for you, you feel pretty good about your chances,” said Head Coach Boomer Walker.

The VCU commit is 1-0 this season in two appearances against Salt Lake, allowing just three runs in 14 innings and striking out 24 hitters.

If he can keep it going, CSI will have success.

“I think I just need to stick to the game plan, just go after guys, and just give every single chance to my offense to put up some runs and keep the game close,” Trentadue said.

Coach Walker tells KMVT he believes the guys after Trentadue in the rotation have what it takes for CSI to string the wins together to win a championship.

Their matchup Wednesday evening with Salt Lake begins at 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

