Powers, Patricia Pearl

BURLEY—Patricia Pearl Powers, a 91-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Pomerelle Place in Burley.

Pat was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, on April 3, 1931, the daughter of David Raymond and Alice Pearl Thornton McCarthy. Pat lived most of her life in Burley. She married Cecil R. Powers on 1947, with whom she enjoyed many years of marriage until his passing in 2009. She was a loving and caring wife and mother. Pat worked as a waitress for Nelson’s, The Ponderosa, and Price’s Café. After serving many customers, which developed into long-lasting friendships, she went back to work for Burley Processing and J.R. Simplot Co. She retired from Simplots and decided she still needed to be working to stay active. She soon went to work for the Burley Library and retired a second time from being employed with the City of Burley.

Pat was an avid gardener in the summer and, in the winter, spent many hours making beautiful afghans for family, friends, and anyone who desired one. When Pat wasn’t working, gardening, or knitting, you could find her walking and walking – rain or snow did not stop her. She also loved riding her bicycle to town and back. All of her neighbors were in awe, along with her family, of how she was a true “Energizer Bunny.” Her most favorite times were having family time, not only with her immediate family but, later in life, with her sisters, Geeg and Jane, and Jane’s family.

Pat lived at Pomerelle Place in Burley for the later portion of her life. She really found it to be a new “home” for her. The care and concern they gave was what she needed in her “mature” years. She made a new life there; one that developed into trust, care, fun, laughter, and giving, which was reciprocated back to her by the employees and residents. It truly was a blessing for her which gave her much happiness for years. Her family is forever grateful for Pomerelle Place, and all Pat’s friends who have always cared for her.

Patricia leaves behind her son, David (Hanna) Powers of Burley; sisters, Mary ‘Jane’ Smedley, and Genevieve ‘Geeg’ McCarthy both of Boise. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, David and Alice; infant daughter, Jackie Lou; brothers, Raymond, and Tom; along with her sister, Georgia ‘Sue’, preceded her in death.

A joint graveside service and interment will be held for Patricia and Cecil at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Military Honors to be rendered by the Mini-Cassia Veterans in honorable memory of Cecil’s military service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

